CHOW: Nourishpoint

In a world of Taco Bell, pizza rolls, and ramen noodles, eating healthy can be a challenge. Meal prepping is often a time consuming task that doesn’t fit in with a busy schedule, and making intentional choices about what goes into the body is a habit that requires cultivation but often is left off the priority list.

One might stare out the window and sigh, “If only eating healthy could be easy!” Record scratch, freeze frame, enter Rachel Brimer: owner and founder of Nourishpoint—a restaurant of healthy, fresh grab-n-go meals that are fully cooked, prepared, and ready to go.

Rachel began Nourishpoint to help clients who struggled with nutrition and meal prepping for various reasons, including but certainly not limited to lack of time, nutrition knowledge, and motivation.

She decided to make it easy for people to have healthy, intentionally prepared meals, without sacrificing time or taste. Rachel’s background is in nutrition, with her bachelors in nutrition with a sports nutrition certification as well.

The meals are portion controlled, and take into account different nutritional needs. For example, a smaller appetite might require a 4 oz meal, whereas a larger appetite has the option of a 6 oz portioned meal or bulk selections.

A typical prepared meal at Nourishpoint is centered around the protein and built out from there. Placing priority on seasoning and cooking technique rather than fat content and salt in the meals, they do not sacrifice flavor for health, proving once and for all that healthy food can also be tasty food.

Nourishpoint can be found at either the flagship location at 1308 Hanover St. in Riverview, or at 1819 Broad St on the South side of town. Both store managers are certified nutrition coaches and available to help with questions and help direct you with meal selection to support your individual goals.

Nourishpoint also offers nutrition coaching and metabolic testing in order to help her clients reach their healthy eating goals.

1308 Hanover St.

(423) 498-2900

nourishpoint.com