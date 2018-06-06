CHOW: Sing It Or Wing It

Sing It Or Wing It

Sing It or Wing It has been a staple of Chattanooga’s busy Market Street scene for nearly eight years. Time flies when you’re having fun, which is exactly the purpose of this wing haven and karaoke destination hot spot. The restaurant has it all; a fully stocked bar, a fun menu featuring grilled and smoked wings (never fried), and suspense-inducing karaoke.

But Sing It or Wing It is more than just a place to grab a beer and some scrumptious grub as you settle down after a hard day. Here, you can challenge yourself. Stepping outside of our comfort zone spurts growth and confidence.

It’s a place where we can go a little bit hotter with those wings. It’s an avenue where we can break through our walls and get up on stage in front of a room full of strangers. Where we can choose from 30,000 songs to serenade our loved ones. And coming this summer, you’ll be able to take it home with Karaoke On The Go!

Sing It or Wing It is about enjoying the time that we spend with each other. If we relate our working lives with early Monday mornings, this is life’s existential Friday afternoon.

And what better way to spend that afternoon than with some Raspberry Chipotle Wings and a massive Margarita Fish Bowl?

Sing It or Wing It is open six days a week and is available for private events on Mondays. On the weekends, the kitchen is one of the latest serving in the city. The bar offers up specials throughout the week (most notably dollar beer night on Thursdays). They offer over 60 beers and a wide selection of shots and fish bowls. The patio is full-service and puppy friendly.

What more could you want? Brunch? They have that too.

410 Market St.

(423) 757-9464

singitorwingitchattanooga.com