CHOW: Slick’s Burgers

Slick’s Burgers

Burger joints have been around forever, and, oftentimes, the “same ol’” burger and fries can get mundane. Even if a burger and fries really hits the spot, we are usually so busy that our burger-and-fry experiences is facilitated through a drive-through window. However, a local burger place is changing the burger-and-fry scene in Chattanooga.

Slick’s Burgers is a local burger joint with an affinity for “love, peace, and burger grease,” as their motto claims. Even though Slick’s serves what we could term “traditional American” food, this establishment prides itself in truly embracing its motto.

Slick’s embodies its use of the word “love” in its motto. Its location at 309 E. Main Street makes Slick’s a staple for daily downtown eats, and its friendly atmosphere caters to everyone, especially the burger and beer connoisseur.

Slick’s is the only restaurant/bar in Chattanooga that serves 16 craft beer and cider from ONLY Tennessee breweries. Slick’s has something for everyone to love. Slick’s also makes sure that its customers can be at peace and relax after a hard day’s work.

Praised as “a cool place to hang out,” Slick’s is more than just a place to eat. There’s live music on the outdoor stage almost every weekend, and great rock n roll & blues music playing all the time. This eatery allows its customers more than just a burger. It allows customers an experience.

Lastly, Slick’s is the place for a great burger, and their fries…? Well they are to die for. Especially the truffle fries. At Slick’s, the Certified Black Angus choice cuts are fresh ground daily and are never frozen. They also grind lamb, and turkey into fresh patties. They make patties every day, all the time, FRESH. And the Idaho Potatoes are hand cut, double blanched and deep fried into perfect fries.

Slick’s also makes its dressings, sauces, sides, and other condiments in house.Slick’s is more than just another burger joint. Slick’s is a necessary eating experience for Chattanooga residents. You will be missing out if a Slick’s burger isn’t in your future.