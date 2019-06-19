CHOW: Southside Social

Southside Social

Southside Social general manager Joshua Lang tells me there are people in Chattanooga who have never visited the establishment. Never? That’s like being a Chattanooga native who’s never crossed the Walnut Street Bridge.

Just…no.

The Southside Social is classically Chattanooga and classically Gen X, a fascinating combination that blends conversation, zany fun, and a laid-back attitude epitomized by The Big Lebowski’s The Dude (the Southside’s patron saint, if you’re wondering).

What can you find at the Southside Social? Bowling, of course! Also ping pong, cornhole, darts, giant Jenga, monthly trivia nights—the list goes on. You can bring your kids, or you can bring your ladies, or you can bring your plaid-shirted bros.

The happy sound of conversation—the off-beat, slacker hospitality of the place—will take you in and make you feel as much at home as if that fat leather sofa was your own.

Southside Social has a renowned menu consisting of cooked-to-order dishes made of fresh, mostly local, ingredients, such as savory sandwiches mounted on Niedlov’s bread. There’s meat smoked on-site, including brisket, wings, and pork butts. With an extensive cocktail list and 6 local beers on tap, there’s something delicious for everyone.

There’s also a restroom (okay, two restrooms) that will prove you’re a vampire. (Trust me. You’re a vampire.)

If this isn’t enough, Lang tells me, there’s more fun in the works. Karaoke nights just started at the Southside Social, every Wednesday if you want to try your pipes.

And there are new, lunchtime hours in the works—think fast sandwiches, a cold beer or soda, and free parking, all a short drive from TVA, Unum, or wherever you work downtown.

Follow the Southside Social on their website at thesouthsidesocial.com