CHOW: The Camp House

The Camp House

When most people think of coffee shops, they think of coffee and maybe the occasional breakfast pastry. What’s special about that? Not a lot.

However, if you’re looking for a coffee shop that is so much more than “just a coffee shop,” look no further than The Camp House. Boasting an industrial yet homey feel, you can set up your laptop and enjoy the free Wi-Fi at one of the many tables, or you can grab a cup of coffee and relax on the couches situated next to the immense windows, giving you a view of the innovation district outside.

With coffee roasted by Mad Priest Coffee Roasters, an all-day breakfast menu, a delectable lunch menu that begins at 11 a.m., a mouthwatering Saturday brunch, regular podcasts about city issues, private and public nightly events, live music, Sunday worship services, and so much more, The Camp House really brings the best of all these worlds into one space.

Some coffee shops stop at espressos, and lattes, but The Camp House takes it a step further. You can always get any of these options (and don’t forget to add vanilla, caramel, or chocolate to your latte for full enjoyment), but you also have the option for a manual brew bar, which features a seasonal light roast. The well-loved dark roast is always available, too.

If you’re in the mood for breakfast or the Saturday brunch, then you can’t go wrong with the House Made Belgian Waffle, a time-tested favorite.

If you’re feeling bolder, opt for The Camp House Belgian Waffle; topped with yogurt, house-made granola, seasonal fruit, and date syrup it’s a waffle and fruit lover’s dream. You can also choose to go for the bacon or veggie quiche, the yogurt and house-made granola, and so much more.

Stopping by for a quick bite on your lunch break or looking to study while dining? The Camp House’s lunch menu is for you. One popular favorite is the Turkey Jive Sandwich, which features turkey, pepper jelly, goat cheese, bacon, and Arugula.

If you’re feeling bolder, you definitely want to try the Bulgogi Bao Burger: a house-made burger topped with collard green Kimchi, BBQ sauce, pickles, and cheese. Where else in Chattanooga are you going to find a burger like that?

Another popular favorite are the lunch bowls, like the Korean Rice Bowl or the New South Bowl, made with stone ground espresso grits, edamame succotash, Pimento cheese, and pickled onions. You always have the option to add a protein like chicken, pepper-crusted bacon, a fried egg, pulled pork, or smoked salmon.

In addition to the delectable food and drinks offered at The Camp House, regular podcasts are made to help both local Chattanoogans and people who are moving to Chattanooga feel more connected, informed, and inspired. Dubbed the “living room of Chattanooga”, The Camp House aims to discuss important issues impacting the city and its residents while also making sure that everyone is informed and included.

With so many different aspects of their business, The Camp House isn’t just a coffee shop, and once you step foot inside those doors and taste the delicious coffee brews and fresh menu items, you’ll embrace that wholeheartedly; it’s guaranteed that you’ll be back for more.