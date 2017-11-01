CHOW: The Hot Chocolatier

The Hot Chocolatier

It’s finally chilly outside and those of us who love the cold couldn’t be happier. There’s nothing better than ringing in the autumn and winter seasons than with a warm cup of happiness, and we all know that happiness is known as hot chocolate.

Thanks to the delicious vision of owners Wendy and Brandon Buckner, at The Hot Chocolatier, you’ll be served a cup of gourmet goodness, if you can choose from the massive selection of flavors, that is, and you can top off the sweetness with a handmade chocolate, truffle, macaroon, or gelato. More than just cool breezes, fall ushers in a variety of fun, new flavors.

“We have some deliciously fall flavored truffles like apple pie, pumpkin spice, salted caramel, sweet potato, and pecan,” says Wendy. They’re also featuring fall flavored gelatos like praline pecan and apple cinnamon sorbet as well as fall favorites like caramel apples, sticky buns, and pumpkin spice cinnamon rolls which will all pair perfectly with a hot cocoa.

With winter and the holiday season looming, keep The Hot Chocolatier in mind for a deliciously decadent gift basket. Choose a basket and the treats you’d like to fill it with, or call in and let the pros take it off your hands. Pick it up in a nice shiny bow and bestow the gift of beautifully handmade chocolates on a loved one.

“Soon we’ll be offering what we’re calling cookie s’mores,” says Wendy. It’s simple: pick your cookie, like oatmeal, peanut butter or triple chocolate, and they’ll top it with a homemade toasted marshmallow, a piece of chocolate, and sandwich it all together with a second cookie, making the perfect s’mores without the hassle of building a fire. Maybe you’d prefer an ice cream sandwich? Choose a gelato flavor and your cookies and voila.

There’s never a bad time for hot cocoa or finely made chocolates, so when you’re done ice skating at the Choo Choo in the next few weeks, stop off at The Hot Chocolatier to warm your heart and soul.