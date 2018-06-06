CHOW: The Hot Chocolatier

The Hot Chocolatier

When you think of hot chocolate, the first things that come to mind probably revolve around wintertime, ice skating and snow, but at the Hot Chocolatier, hot chocolate is served year-round, hot or cold and always tasty.

“We can blend any of our hot chocolates with ice to make a frozen hot chocolate in whatever flavor you’d like,” says owner Wendy Buckner, and with the wide variety of flavors they offer, you’ll definitely be back for more than one trip. “Lavender vanilla is perfect for the summer time as a frozen hot chocolate. Or S’mores which comes with a toasted marshmallow and graham cracker crumbs on top.”

Throughout the summer, the Hot Chocolatier will offer a 32 ounce frozen squirrel mocha frappe, made with hazelnut, caramel, espresso and, of course housemade chocolate. Or if you’d like a sweet treat to cool down with, try their new gelato nachos.

“We start with a bunch of sugar cookies as the base then add scoops of whatever flavor gelato you’d like and add things like chocolate-covered Oreos, chocolate-covered gummy worms, whatever you want on top too. And it’s finished with fresh made whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.” Grab the nachos in a small size for yourself or a sharing size, served on a ten-inch pie plate for everyone to enjoy!

With their case holding space for eight flavors, six gelatos and two sorbets, the Hot Chocolatier always has options on hand. Their house-made gelato is made entirely from scratch, whereas other shops serving the treat often use a base and simply add cream and their flavors.

“We make ours from eggs, with cream, vanilla bean,” says Buckner. “No bases here!”If you’d prefer a vegan or dairy-free option, their sorbets are the right choice for you. Strawberry, blueberry lavender, coconut lime, you’ll have a difficult time making a choice.

Summertime is coming quick and so is the sweltering Tennessee sun. Beat the heat at the Hot Chocolatier with a spoonful of gelato, or find their products at Mojo Burritos around town for the perfect sweet snack after supper.

The Hot Chocolatier

1437 Market St.

(423) 266-3066

thehotchocolatier.com