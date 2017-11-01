The Ice Cream Show

Cooler weather may be wafting in, but there’s never a bad time for ice cream, am I right? At The Ice Cream Show, there’s something for everyone, even if you aren’t a fan of ice cream in the fall.

Teas, lattes, hot chocolate, Mexican hot chocolate, and the best water around all grace the stage at The Ice Cream Show, and each of them is available hot or iced depending on your preference. Any one of these drinks can be blended with your choice of chocolate ice cream, vanilla or both to make the ultimate dessert drink.

Chai latte ice cream? Mexican hot chocolate ice cream with a shot of espresso? Is this dairy heaven? If it’s not, it’s pretty darn close.

“Most people that like coffee love our espresso shake known as The Barrel Racer,” says owner Lynda Curtis. “It’s a double shot of espresso mixed with chocolate and vanilla ice cream that you can customize with your own ingredients or with what you like in your normal coffee.”

It’s all up to you. Add Irish cream, amaretto, mint, Oreos, even cake mix. For a lot of purists, they like it plain with just a dollop of homemade whipped cream on top.

The possibilities are endless with over 40 fresh ingredients to choose from for your ice cream. Nuts, fruits, and chocolates are the standard mix-ins you may expect, but who could resist options like cake mix, marshmallows, cheesecake, pretzels or gummy worms?

Pick your favorites and pile them in a freshly made waffle cone, a scent I’d be clamoring to have as a candle. Wash it all down with alkaline water if a heavier beverage isn’t what you have in mind. Hydrogen-rich and a powerful PH balancer, an alkaline water is the perfect finish to a run or walk across the walking bridge.

Step off the bridge and step inside The Ice Cream Show for a show you’ll never forget.