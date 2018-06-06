CHOW: The Ice Cream Show

The Ice Cream Show

Hot summer days are upon us and there’s nothing like ice cream, yogurt, or iced coffee to help make it through the sweat. The Ice Cream Show is the perfect place to go if you’re craving something sweet and cold!

They just celebrated nine years of being open, selling everyone’s favorite summer treats! Whether it’s ice cream, tea, coffee, or a smoothie, The Ice Cream Show has every flavor you can imagine.

With around 17,000 different ice cream possibilities, you can create the ultimate blended ice cream in one of their homemade waffle cones, which are made fresh every day. And if you get lucky, you may actually get to watch them be made!

“We don’t have just ice cream, but yogurt too; sugar free and dairy free,” says owner Lynda Curtis. When you choose which option you want, you pick between the yogurts and ice creams and then choose up to three of their 40 different fresh ingredients to go into the ice cream. Then they mix it all together for your own magical creation.

They also have new flavors of teas and smoothies. Purple Fog is a new tea that has lavender in it, as well as their new Ironman smoothie. Not to mention, they have gourmet ice coffees roasted from the Seattle area.

Once you have whatever creation you’ve decided on, you can enjoy it even more at their tables outside where you can see The Hunter Museum of American Art and the Walnut Street Walking Bridge. It’s also nice to walk along the bridge, looking out at the beautiful view of the Tennessee River, while having the amazing ice cream melt in your mouth!

I don’t know about you, but I scream for ice cream!

105 Walnut St.

(423) 702-5173

theicecreamshow.com