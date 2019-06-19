CHOW: The Tap House

The Tap House

When you hear about a bar that has thirty beers on draft, you might assume the place to be a stuffy sports bar, but The Tap House is here to change that. The Tap House is quickly becoming a staple of the Chattanooga restaurant scene, with a rotating line of great beers, local brews, and a cozy, rustic atmosphere to enjoy them all.

The Tap House, located in St. Elmo, is immediately a welcoming sight as soon as you walk in the door. The restaurant, with its brick walls and quaint string lights, offers a relaxed atmosphere to grab a drink and settle in. In the corner of the large, open room is a cozy set of chairs and a couch with multiple board games for patrons to play, all while enjoying refreshing beer flights and small plates.

But if you are looking for more than just a quick drink, The Tap House holds weekly events Monday through Friday, with unique things to do like vinyl nights every Monday, in which customers can play vinyls in the bar and even get $1 off a pint for bringing in their own records to play. Or, if you prefer live music, The Tap House hosts shows every Friday and doesn’t charge a cover.

While making your way through their diverse beer options, don’t forget to try some of the food, too. The Tap House offers pub staples like cheese plates, various chips-and-dip options, and Rueben sandwiches. But if you are looking more for comfort food, they offer that too with choices such as a classic PB&J sandwich or a gourmet grilled cheese.

With options for everyone, The Tap House is a great place to bring friends and family and enjoy some brews, or even bring your dog and enjoy the front porch which offers great views of Lookout Mountain.

For more information on the rotating tap list and hours of operation, visit taphousechatt.com