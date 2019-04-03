Dining Out At Southside Pizza

A properly prepared pizza pie is much more than just a way to fill the grumbling void in our stomachs. We fool ourselves as we stuff our faces and ignore the finer things, the very fuel that powers our bodies and our minds.

A good slice is a symbol, a necessity even. Understanding that slice is having admiration for a process, respect for the intimate dance of chemical reactions taking place in a perfectly mixed dough, a humble understanding of the time it takes for things to happen properly, a sense of patience, allowing the flavors to mature and meld into something that is greater than just its parts of dough and cheese and cured meats.

Southside Pizza, arriving on Chattanooga’s bustling Main Street two years ago, has taken this crucial time to develop that perfect slice. From extensively touring the New York City pizza scene, to bringing in an expert from the city to help them develop their dough recipe, and even originating their own in-house sauces and sausages, Southside Pizza has brought the experience of a proper NYC slice straight from Brooklyn to our very own beloved Main Street.

The almighty slice reigns supreme, but Southside also offers sandwiches like Chicken Parmesan and Gabagool along with garlic knots, salads, and a selection of domestic and craft beers.

Welcome Spring as you sit on the patio and enjoy a slice of cheese and a soda for $5.00. They offer 16” and 20” whole pies for the particularly famished. Follow them at @southsidepizzachatt and stop by seven days a week for lunch and dinner. Can’t make it out of your Southside office? They deliver via the Waitr app.

Head down to Southside Pizza and take the time to pay attention to the difference. Fresh from scratch pizza made with love.