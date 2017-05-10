CHOW: Fiamma Pizza Company

Fiamma Pizza Company

Heritage and tradition, two words that mean a lot at Fiamma.

Fiamma’s proprietors, Chattanooga locals, Jim Richards and Brion Voges were focused on these two things when they came up with the idea for Fiamma almost three years ago.

Voges’ international travel and love of food lead him to discover Neapolitan pizza and fall in love with it. For the next several years he spent as much time as he could trying out different pizzerias. The thing about Neapolitan pizza is that you can’t just pick up flour at the grocery and go at it.

There is a lineage and tradition in place. Voges and Richards knew if they were going to do Neapolitan pizza, they wanted to do it right. Which led them to the APN (Associazione Pizzaiuoli Napoletani), which train pizza makers in the tradition of Neapolitan pizza. Basically, it’s pizza school.

Voges spent four hours every morning for days just learning to make the crust. His teachers made sure he knew the subtly of this style of pizza. Keeping as much air in the dough as possible to keep its light quality. Cooking the pizza at the correct temperature to gain the charring on the dough, a trademark of Neapolitan pies.

This attention to detail is what makes Fiamma pizza special. Fiamma uses only the highest quality ingredients. Imported flour, tomatoes, and cheese from Italy. Simplicity is what makes Neapolitan pizza.

If you want to taste what we mean, try the Margherita. Made with imported buffalo mozzarella (made from water buffalo milk), imported San Marzano tomatoes, basil, and imported olive oil. The layers of flavor are simple, and are meant to be.

Local and family run, Fiamma Pizza Company is here to share the heritage of Neapolitan pizza with Chattanooga!