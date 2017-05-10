CHOW: Lupi’s Pizza Pies

Lupi’s Pizza Pies

There are over 60,000 pizzerias in the United States. It is, by a large margin, America’s favorite food. Competition is fierce and many places come and go in the blink of an eye. Then there’s Lupi’s, a locally owned and operated pizza parlor that for 21 years has proven that they have what it takes to be the best.

The iconic shop now boasts five locations, three in Chattanooga, one in Ooltewah, and one in Cleveland, and has been a local favorite since its humble beginnings over two decades ago.

The key to Lupi’s success can be described in a single word, quality. They consistently deliver a quality product made with quality ingredients in a comfortable, friendly atmosphere and with top notch customer service. In fact, the unwritten rule behind everything they do is that customers need to leave feeling better than when they came in.

Not merely full, but happier, satisfied and content, and the folks there cut no corners in assuring the best experience for everyone who walks through the door. The menu features an array of products including salads, appetizers, lasagna, calzones, and desserts, but pizza is their flagship product and in that arena, they are second to none.

Years before “farm to table” became a buzzword among foodies, it was the core principle behind how Lupi’s does business. Everything that CAN be sourced locally IS sourced locally.

Beef and ground sausage, cheddar cheese, heirloom tomatoes and even whole wheat flour all comes from local producers in and around the community.

During the growing season, vegetables and flowers are grown on Lupi’s own farm and they even make their own fresh mozzarella cheese. Their homemade handmade sauce has been made the same way using the same ingredients since the first store opened.

The popularity of Lupi’s Pizza has led to an unforeseen but welcome expansion in to the catering business, as demand for their product at weddings and local businesses has grown exponentially in recent years and they have been a fixture at the Chattanooga Market since its inception.

Operating on the principles of impeccable quality, commitment to customer service and a devotion to “keeping it local,” Lupi’s has rightfully been voted Chattanooga’s “best pizza” year after year.