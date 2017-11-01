New Amsterdam: Pour Your Soul Out

New Amsterdam Vodka is five-times distilled from the finest grains then filtered three times. It’s so smooth you can create a perfect cocktail or drink it straight, making it one of the best vodkas available.

Our premium process makes our distilled vodka as iconic as the cityscape on the bottle. Our flavors are crafted using our award winning original 80-proof vodka.

And as good as the Original Vodka is, New Amsterdam has an entire line of great tasting flavored vodkas, perfect for any occasion or specialty cocktail.

Peach vodka refreshes your drink with a subtle sweetness that helps summer come early and stay late. This peach-flavored vodka mixes perfectly with your favorite cocktails.

Pineapple vodka stays crisp and fresh under situations of extreme pressure, like doing the limbo. For the weekend, try our pineapple-flavored vodka.

Mango vodka adds a subtle tropical flavor to your drink without demanding a frilly, little umbrella. Liven up your drink with a splash of our mango-flavored vodka.

Red Berry vodka creates bold cocktails that take your night where it’s always wanted to go. Explore our blackberry, strawberry & raspberry vodka infusion on your next evening adventure.

Coconut vodka brings the smooth island vibe to your drink but leaves the clanging steel drum behind for better beats. Find your rhythm with this coconut-flavored vodka.

Orange vodka offers sweet citrus flavors to give your cocktail complexity that goes down easy. Brighten up your drink with our refreshing orange-flavored vodka.

Citron vodka stays smooth while infusing the tang of New Amsterdam’s most popular supporters: lemon and lime. This lemon vodka will add the perfect amount of zest to your liquid concoction.

But there’s a lot more to New Amsterdam Vodka than just premium taste. The master mixologists at New Amsterdam have created a number of tasty cocktails for you to make on your own for dinner parties or just to impress your friends

Amsterdam Mule

2 parts New Amsterdam Vodka

3 parts ginger beer

½ part simple syrup

½ part fresh lime juice

Sprig of mint

Pour vodka over ice. Add simple syrup & lime juice. Top with ginger beer and stir. Spank mint sprig (to release aromas) & add as garnish. Serve in Amsterdam Mule mug or metal mug.

Peach Sunrise

2½ parts New Amsterdam Peach

4 part orange juice

1 part pineapple juice

Shake ingredients together in a cocktail shaker half-filled with ice cubes. Strain into a martini glass and serve or strain into a classic highball glass filled with ice cubes and serve.

Black Diamond

2 parts New Amsterdam Vodka

½ part sweet vermouth

½ part fresh lemon juice

½ part maple syrup

Shake ingredients very well with ice and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with lemon peel.

So the next time you’re at your favorite vendor of fine spirits, pick up a bottle of New Amsterdam and experience premium vodka taste without having to pay premium prices.New Amsterdam. Pour your soul out.