CHOW: Pura Vida Juice Bar

Pura Vida Juice Bar

Pura Vida’s bright blue space on River Street is enough to draw your eye, but their cold pressed organic juices, organic smoothies, granola bowls, and so much more will be what draws you back time and time again.

An organic juice bar and cafe, Pura Vida supplies guests with freshly blended fruits, veggies, proteins, seeds, and spices to produce the perfect healthy pick me up after a day of browsing North Shore’s shops or an afternoon at Coolidge.

The choice of their River St. location was more of a miracle than a business decision. Owner Arturo Duarte and his wife, who also own two organic grocery stores in Venezula, were looking to invest in a place where they could promote their healthy style, and what better place than North Shore. They drove by just five minutes after the owner of the space put a for lease sign out front.

With their North Shore location, they produce delicious favorites like the Protein smoothie, which features bananas, almond milk, lucuma, hemp powder, chia seeds, dates, and vanilla. Their menu features something for everybody, even vegan and vegetarian customers.

“Everything is healthy. No sugars, no dairy. Everything is organic, and we have gluten-free options, vegan and vegetarian food,” says Arturo.

From the organic drinks to the vegan and vegetarian friendly menu, it’ll be hard not to find something you’ll fall in love with. Try the vegan quiche, vegan burgers, or spinach wraps for lunch or an afternoon pick me up with a “shot.”

Pura Vida’s shots are cold pressed juices in small bottles with stronger tastes and flavors. The shots promote specific benefits depending on your choice, like energy, boost, etc. The After Party will treat you to a shot of ginger, turmeric, lemon, agave, and cayenne, which will surely get you up and ready to go!

Stop by Pura Vida this weekend and experience the pure standards they offer that you won’t find anywhere else.