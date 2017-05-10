CHOW: Stone Cup Café

The Stone Cup Café

Located off of Frazier Avenue, Stone Cup Café greets you with the strong smell of a delicious coffee roast. The smell is matched by the taste, along with a large variety of many other options beyond your typically cup of coffee. At Stone Cup Café they have a unique variety of coffee options, healthy smoothies, and beer.

This is not your run of the mill coffee shop. Stone Cup Café is about quality and creativity, which can be seen in their version of the Cubano. A delicious espresso mixed with honey, cinnamon, and steamed cream. Drinks like this are why first time customers always come back.

Then there is the view. Wow, a stunning backdrop to enjoy breakfast, lunch, or even music every Thursday night. But personally, there is nothing better than setting up shop upstairs with a laptop and a cup of coffee looking at a view that is truly one of a kind.

Their food, drinks, and view may occasionally distract you from working, but it’s well worth it.

Stone Cup Café is under new management. With Alec Starling and Owen Megahee now at the helm, Stone Cup Café will be putting more emphasize on fresh local produce.

With a new menu on its way for June, you can be sure to expect creative and healthy options with great local ingredients. You can expect more dishes like the Garden Bagel, a light yet satisfying breakfast sandwich with fresh basil, cucumber, herb cream cheese, and tomato on your choice of bagel.

Stone Cup Café is the perfect place to grab your quick morning bite without having to sacrifice quality. Some great morning options include the Morning Glory, a smoothie that is packed full of nutrients to kick start your day.

The Morning Glory has oatmeal, peanut butter, honey and banana and is sure to give you all the energy you need to get your day off to the perfect start.