CHOW: The Bald Headed Bistro

The Bald Headed Bistro

The Bald Headed Bistro in Cleveland, TN is a local gem of the region. Established in 2004, the B.H.B. found the sweet spot of distinctive cuisine, exceptional service, and ambiance.

If you’re seeking an exceptional dining setting for your personal dinner, business meeting, or private event, head to The Bistro. Elegant yet welcoming rustic lodge themes and authentic western décor are abundant throughout the restaurant. Carefully crafted ingredients pave the way for creative small plates and perfectly seasoned entrees.

Enjoy a fresh take on classics such as prime-grade filet mignon, parmesan salmon, or wood-fired pizza. Select a more unique dish such as Braised Lamb, Broadleaf Farms Elk, or Surf and Turf to explore wild game and seafood selections.

Choose from over a dozen handcrafted signature cocktails made by our team of mixologists. With nearly 200 wine selections, the nine-time Wine Spectator Award of Excellence list showcases vintners from ten countries.

If wine is not your drink, select a craft beer, or a spirit from the area’s largest scotch and bourbon list. Enjoy your drink while listening to live music on the relaxing patio each Wednesday or Friday evening.

Make it an evening to remember at the Bald Headed Bistro.