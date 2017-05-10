CHOW: The Big Table

The Big Table

Love, comfort, and convenience, those are three words that describe what any customer going to The Big Table can expect. The Big Table is run by Karen and Dave Loveless who met and fell in love over 35 years ago, with cooking at the center of it all. Karen and Dave are both talented chefs that are sure to satisfy your comfort food cravings.

Most people know about the dining experience you can expect at The Big Table, good service and delicious meals in a cute and homey restaurant. What people aren’t as aware of is the classy event hall right next door.

The Big Table started off doing a lot of catering, but their restaurant became more and more popular. With a beautiful interior and nice porch this event hall is a gem for anyone looking to have a fun party with food full of love.

The Big Table is gourmet comfort food. You can come for a quality lunch or you can call in and order casseroles, soups, and more to go.

As Karen says, “Tell us what you want and we’ll cook it.” The Big Table is quality food, cooked fast and available for catering, take out, or dining in. This family style food to go is great for the swamped college student needing food for the week, or anyone looking to have a catered event.

Regardless of what you want, The Big Table is the place to go. Karen is known for her delicious soups, like a mixed bean soup or her uniquely satisfying chicken and ham gumbo.

Also, make sure you don’t forget to grab a slice of her chocolate chess pie, or maybe even the whole thing.

Dave can cook anything but is known for his stellar seafood. So do yourself a favor and come try his crab cakes, I can guarantee you won't regret it. Or if you’re in a rush, you can place an order and Dave will whip up a classic poppy seed chicken casserole prepared just how you like it.