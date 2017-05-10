CHOW: The Camp House

Great coffee, fantastic food, and some of the best live music downtown

The Camp House, in their chicly sophisticated warehouse-style space, is the coolest of cool places to meet up with friends, coworkers, and collaborators for a latte, breakfast, lunch, or Saturday brunch.

With a smooth, New York cafe feel, the Camp House is the perfect place to relax with your laptop, free Wi-Fi, and a cup of coffee. Lose yourself in the cool atmosphere, take a seat on one of the couches by the floor-to-ceiling windows, and find your new study spot or private workplace downtown you’ve been looking for.

The Camp House serves their entire breakfast menu all day, with the lunch menu available starting at 11 in the morning. Indulge in a Camp House Waffle, a wide variety of “egg breakfasts”, quiches, stuffed biscuits, and more from open to close—something few breakfast eateries in town offer. No breakfast is complete without a steaming hot cup of joe, and no one makes it like the Camp House.

Try one of their best-selling lattes with options like house-made vanilla, Ghirardelli caramel, or chocolate to fit your personal tastes. Substitute almond or soy milk in your latte, or stick with a simple Americano or espresso.

For a slower-steeped coffee, ask for the manual brew bar, which rotates its selection seasonally, to prepare a pour over for you to extract the most flavorful cup. A variety of teas are available as well, hot or iced. Herbal, green, chai or black, you’ll surely find one that suits your fancy.

If it’s lunchtime, stop by for the soup du jour—which may be a tomato bisque or a warm chowder if it’s a rainy day—a salad, or one of their many sandwiches.

The favorite sandwich is a tie between the salmon BLT—cured salmon, cream cheese, capers, roasted tomato, smoked bacon, and arugula on rye—and the prosciutto panini, filled with thin-sliced prosciutto, avocado, smoked gouda, mayo, and arugula on a baguette. Try and take your pick, but know that it won’t be easy.

Weekends are meant for brunching, and the Camp House’s brunch menu features a few options not available on the weekday breakfast menu. For one, they have more waffle options, including a Brunch Waffle covered in bananas, brown sugar banana syrup, and toasted pecans…close your mouth, quit your drooling, and just plan to stop by this Saturday to satiate your newly acquired thirst for waffles.

Beyond the extra waffles, they also serve sweet potato hash and biscuits and gravy.

Recently the Camp House changed their closing time to 5 p.m., and people have surely been wondering why. After 5 p.m. is when the Camp House plays host to concerts, public forums, and other public events as well as private receptions.

Yes, their space is available for wedding receptions, rehearsal dinners, and other privately hosted events. They’re so much more than a coffee shop. They’re a place to meet, collaborate, and gather over great food and drink.