CHOW: The Flying Squirrel Bar

Elegance, class, fantastic food and the best drinks and beers on the Southside

Hello Chattanoogans and visitors to our awesome little city! My name is Evan Muir, I am a Chattanoogan and member of the tightly knit culinary team at Southside Chattanooga’s Flying Squirrel Bar.

As a passionate cook who likes to share my work with others, I am often asked by friends that have yet to experience what we embody at Flying Squirrel “what kind of food do you offer?” or “what kind of restaurant are you a part of?” At first these questions took me back.

As I searched for ways to describe what we bring to the table, there seemed to not be a succinct set of adjectives I could use to answer them. I certainly didn’t want to answer them with “whatever we want to do,” as that response undermined the level of passion I live and work by, so this left questions to be answered.

From the start, we have been labeled as a community bar serving the Southside. We’re proud of that, but it has led to a perception battle that we’re only a place to get drinks before dinner somewhere else, and not a legitimate destination for a meal.

Our food program has a full spectrum of menu options where we have embraced our capabilities to offer our guests much more than just “bar food”.

We seek to offer a thoughtfully crafted experience to our guests, from the atmosphere, to our beverage program, to our culinary offerings to meet a range of palates and exceed the desires of our guests. From our renowned fried chicken to our gorgeous ramen to shared plates of charcuterie and cheeses, the choice really is yours.

It sounds almost humorous but a great way to describe what I aim to do every day is take something my guest would crave and make it better, leaving a mark on both their minds and stomachs.

We work with passion as a family to create an experience for the collective community and that includes ourselves. This means we are not just simply forcing out the same product night after night, month after month, but instead are constantly learning as a family to keep our passions alive and continue to please our guests in ways that only a tightly knit establishment that embraces growth can do.

The ultimate goal is to create a fabulous and memorable experience from the standard we meet as a team every day we polish our glasses and sharpen our knives. From the entire team here at the Flying Squirrel, we warmly invite you to embrace what we have to offer; eat, drink, and share this experience with us.

See you soon,

Evan “Spicy Hands” Muir