CHOW: The Ice Cream Show

The Ice Cream Show

Has there ever been a warm summer day when ice cream didn’t sound like a good idea? Of course not. And the best place to find great ice cream is at the foot of the Walnut Street Bridge at The Ice Cream Show.

But what makes this ice cream shop different from any other in Chattanooga? Let’s start with the simple fact that there are roughly 17,000 different possible ice cream flavors to be had here.

“It starts with your choice of local Mayfield ice cream, Mayfield yogurt, sugar-free vanilla, or dairy-free ice cream,” says owner Lynda Curtis. Next, you take your pick of vanilla or chocolate. And then the magic begins. You create your flavor by adding up to three ingredients—if you’re feeling crazy, add four, add five, however many it’ll take to curb the excitement of your inner child.

Choose from 40 ingredients including fresh fruits like blueberries, strawberries, or bananas, Ghirardelli chocolate chips, premium nuts, cheesecake bites, brownies, chocolate chip cookie dough, and more. Once you’ve made your picks, your ice cream and ingredients will be blended together and deposited into one of their mouth-watering, homemade waffle cones.

And let’s not forget about another shining star of The Ice Cream Show: the coffee. And while holding a beautifully made ice cream cone in one hand and a hot—or iced—coffee in the other seems like a match made in Heaven, you can take it a step further by adding any coffee to your ice cream.

Try a barrel-racer, a vanilla or chocolate milkshake with a double shot of espresso, or an Affagato, a small scoop of ice cream with a double shot on top, drizzled in caramel and chocolate with a dollop of homemade whipped cream.

Whether you’re a coffee lover, a fan of the old fashioned waffle cone, or even one of their delicious all fruit smoothies, there’s something for everyone at The Ice Cream Show.

And best of all, they’re open late till 11 p.m. every night.