Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: Family Friendly Fun for Two Generations

Time flies when you’re having fun.

When Tay Cochran, owner of Beef ‘O’ Brady’s on Snow Hill Road in Ooltewah, first opened his establishment, it was just shy of 13 years ago. One thing he loved was how the Little League team the Ooltewah Beef ‘O’ Brady’s supported used to come in to eat dinner after a game.

But the last couple of years, he’s started to see his original Little Leaguers’ kids arriving in their own red-clay-dusted sports uniforms, ready for wings, nachos or the old kids’ favorite standby, chicken tenders.

“We were one of the first franchise restaurants to come to Ooltewah after Publix was built,” recalls Cochran, who hails from Ohio and has 19 years of restaurant experience. “That seems like a long time ago now. We just pride ourselves on being an important part of the community. People come in because they know the staff, they’ll run into someone they know, and they can be sure to have a good conversation and a good experience.”

With a game always on the screens and plenty of food and drink specials, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is one of those places you can stay all day. It’s laid-back — expect to hear folks shouting at the referee over a bad call or whooping and hollering when the Vols score a touchdown — but it’s all good, clean fun. In fact, in the summer, you’ll probably find young athletes from all sports of all kinds making a happy ruckus.

Best Sports Food in Town

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s prides itself on game-day food, starting with the wings. At last count, there are 12 sauces and three dry rubs to choose from, so whether you want them saucy and hot or dry and subtle, there’s something for you. Add an order of the famous Boom-Boom Shrimp and your finger-food game is covered.

For more substantial fare, the fajitas and tacos also draw tons of compliments. Then there’s an array of burgers, salads and knife-and-fork entrees. Plus there’s what Cochran describes as the “secret menu item”: the cheeseburger wrap.

“People think it sounds weird,” he says, “but when they try it, it’s their favorite.”

Size Up These Specials

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s has a special going on just about all the time. Happy hour features $1 domestic mugs, $2 glasses of wine and $3 well drinks Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Football season means 2-for-1 domestic mugs all day Saturday. Daily specials include $1.99 kids’ meals on Tuesday and $12.99 Surf & Turf Fridays.

Wing Time Is Now

To learn more and catch up on specials and events, visit Beef ‘O’ Brady’s on Facebook at Facebook.com/Ooltewahbeefs.

For catering, or to let the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s staff know a large group is on the way, call (423) 910-0261.

Check out the Beef’s Rewards app on Google Play or the App Store, where you can earn $10 coupons for every 200 reward points you earn.