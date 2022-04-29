Chattanooga Burger Week: Old Gilman Grill

Continuing our Chattanooga Burger Week adventure, today we’re visiting Old Gilman Grill in the heart of the West Village to check out the “Good Jams” burger.

Explore Chattanooga in a whole new way, eating your way through Scenic City with $6 burger deals at hot local restaurants.

In this city-wide, week-long event, burger lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy burger deals from participating restaurants, challenge their taste buds, and connect and share their experiences on social with other Chattanooga foodies, all while being entered to win awesome prizes!

Get all the details at www.chattanoogaburgerweek.com

