Deutschland Meets Chattanooga

Brewhaus offers fantastic German-American food and crafty beers

Fall is just around the corner—or so we hope—and there’s no better way to warm your soul and stomach on a crisp, autumn evening than dining on the hearty deliciousness that is served at Brewhaus.

Their twist on traditional German meals into German-American cuisine has made Brewhaus a unique favorite of Chattanooga’s residents. Brunch, lunch, and dinner, they serve it all with a nice smile and great beer.

Brewhaus’ American touches on classic German dishes make it the perfect place to get your feet wet in German-American dishes so if you’ve never tried German food, this is the place to start.

General Manager David Sherrill’s take on experiencing Brewhaus for the first time is, “It’s not what you want to try, it’s how you feel going into a German restaurant. Your stomach should be empty. And after you’re finished, you’ll be so full, you’ll probably need to be carried out.”

“You can never go wrong with starting with a pretzel though,” says Sherrill. All of Brewhaus’ pretzels come fresh baked from the Bluff View Bakery just across the river. Dine out on the back porch overlooking Coolidge Park and know that your deliciously salty pretzel bun came from just across the way.

Pick a flame grilled brat, spicy brat, veggie brat, or smoked sausage to fill your pretzel bun and decide on the many topping options. They’ve got everything from kraut and vinegar slaw to pimento cheese and bacon to adorn your dog, all of it perfectly melding together with every sip of beer.

When it comes to getting your feet wet with those German beers, Sherrill suggests trying the Reissdorf. A lighter beer, it’s best for people that aren’t too familiar in sampling beers as it’s a nice, simple start for the palate. They have two German beers as standards on tap, but with the arrival of Fall comes the Ironman and Oktoberfest, meaning more German beers to come for your tasting pleasures.

During Ironman and Oktoberfest, Brewhaus’ parking lot will be fenced off to allow for more outdoor seating so patrons can experience the waves of runners gliding by alongside their meal.

More German beers will be available during these events as well as different brats and a focus on original platters you’d get in Germany which feature three different kinds of sausages with kraut. And when Fall shows up, so do the stews and soups because there is nothing like a hearty bowl of stew to warm you up.

But you don’t have to wait until the Ironman and Oktoberfest to enjoy a good time at Brewhaus. They have nightly events and specials to keep the good times going all year round.

Mondays indulge in $3 half liters all day. Tuesday is trivia night at Brewhaus starting at 7:30 p.m., but you better come early to reserve your seating. Trivia lovers start showing up around six, so be there or be…without a seat!

Wednesday nights will have you joining a runners group to partake in the 20 percent discount available post-run. The group meets at Brewhaus, does a 5k, and then refuels with the heartiest of meals at 20 percent off.

And coming this September, Ballast Point of the Brewhaus Brewery of the Month, featuring Sour Wench and other tasty offerings.

Brewhaus is Chattanooga's German gem on the water. The food, the beer, the atmosphere, it all makes for a dining experience you’ve yet to have anywhere else. Indulge in a new culture and perhaps you’ll find the missing piece in your palate.

Brewhaus

Mon-Sat, 11am-Mid, Sun 11am-10pm

224 Frazier Avenue

(423) 531-8490

www.brewhausbar.com