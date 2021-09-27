DosBros Shallowford Is Number One

The name may hint at the number two, but whether you’re looking for tasty food, a great job or a good neighbor, DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill on Shallowford Road behind Embassy Suites is No. 1.

Owner Ciera McDonald has kept the business running strong and safe through the pandemic, so if you’re feeling a yearning for the mix-and-match style of DosBros Mexican food, head right on over.

Oh, wait, you’ve never been to a DosBros? This franchise features a novel concept — you select a delivery method (bowl, taco, burrito, nachos, salad or quesadilla), pick your protein (chicken, carnitas, barbacoa, steak or tofu) and add from a host of fresh or cooked veggies and other savory toppings, including jalapenos, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, black olives and more.

Each dish is practically one-of-a-kind, yet built and served almost as quickly as you can ask for it. This way, DosBros combines “made to order” and “wicked fast” all in one excellent experience. Plus, the food is incredibly tasty. You might call it Mexican-style comfort food.

Join the Team

With schools opening and closing so frequently, it hasn’t been an easy year for workers who have children in school or daycare. For people with irregular school or caregiving schedules, for teens looking for a first job, and for folks wanting to step into a rewarding career, DosBros is the place to look.

“I’m normally giving people their first job,” McDonald says. “We’re a stepping stone. We hire them and teach them good habits, a strong work ethic, plus give training in food safety. We have all types of shifts, including ones for working parents who can only come in during school hours. I know how hard it is to be a working parent!”

DosBros on Shallowford has openings available for both full- and par-time, mornings, daytime and nights. Employees get tips, meal discounts and bonuses. And if you’re working to move up into management or franchise ownership, McDonald says, “There’s always room for growth!”

DosBros is also partnering with Second Chance, a Salvation Army program to help people with nonviolent criminal convictions get back into the workplace.

A Good Neighbor

Even when times are tough — especially when times are tough — DosBros on Shallowford is there for the community. For Spirit Night, the team makes up and delivers sack lunches to the homeless. They helped with the East Brainerd tornado. They taught a cooking and food safety class at Tyner. They’re always looking to partner with organizations to help out, so if you have an idea, reach out to McDonald at ciera@dosbros.com.

Spooky Specials

With the Halloween season coming fast, DosBros has plenty of specials on the way. On Halloween, they’ll have a one-day only offering of a favorite customer request, ground beef.

“People love to ask for it,” McDonald says. “Well, that day, we’ll have it on Halloween. We’ll also have a $6.99 special on bowls for all meats except steak.”

Then as Christmas approaches, DosBros will hold a countdown of specials — their very own “Twelve Days of Christmas.” Keep your eyes open!

Reach Out!

For directions or to make contact, visit Facebook.com/DosBrosShallowford.