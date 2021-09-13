Every Day Is Mimosa Day At Ruby Sunshine

“Every day is mimosa day,” says Chris Coke, general manager of Ruby Sunshine Chattanooga. “Most people think about brunch as Saturday and Sunday mornings, early afternoons. Here, we do brunch every single day. You can get off work, walk in the door at 7:30 a.m., and grab you a mimosa.”

It’s a service, a lagniappe if you will, that’s made a lot of difference during COVID-19. Hospital workers and other third-shift essential employees, tired and stressed, are glad of a place to unwind after a long night, before they grab a short rest and hit the ground running again.

“We’re that getaway for them before they go home and rest,” Coke says. “It’s a service we provide our first responders.”

Ruby Sunshine, though, serves up joy for more than only medical personnel. The menu of Louisiana style brunch food is sure to bring a smile to everyone’s face.

“We are based out of New Orleans, which has its own flavor,” Coke says. “We put a twist on brunch with our different approaches. We are a scratch kitchen, making your food fresh to order.”

This summer Ruby Sunshine’s scratch-cooked menu includes summer specials like Pontchartrain blue crab cakes Benedict, peaches and cream stuffed French toast, and even peaches and cream beignets. For drinks, summer 2021 offers a flight of four colorful mimosas. Mmm! But get ready for the peaches and fruity drinks to make way to fall flavors soon — including pumpkin beignets. You know you’re going to need a pumpkin beignet.

Then there are the standards: omelets, shrimp and grits, plenty of seafood dishes, and of course, biscuits and gravy. They also specialize in foods for special diets, so don’t be shy about asking for vegetarian, gluten-free or keto-friendly food.

Looking for Ruby Sunshine Crew

Coke says Ruby Sunshine is looking for crew members as well as customers.

“The quality of life is great,” he says. “We are only open during the day. You start at 6:30 or so and finish by 4 p.m., so you’re free in the evening. Then we have competitive pay; we take care of our crew as best we can.”

It’s an important message, especially for a store location that, as Coke notes, opened just before the pandemic hit, then had to shut down within months — only to come back stronger than ever last fall. Coke arrived just before the second opening and was an integral part of the process of hiring, sanitizing, and getting ready to serve the public once again. He’s seen first-hand how the company stands behind both its crews and its communities.

“We strive to get you away from the normal,” he says. “We try to take your mind off what’s going on outside. We want you to have fun, eat some great food, and tell your friends and family all about us.”

Discover the Magic