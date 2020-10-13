Mike’s Tavern: Still Here, Still Feels Like Home

Almost a year to the day ago, I spoke with Kane Weathers, general manager of Mike’s Tavern at the corner of 153 and Hamill Road.

Business was flourishing. We talked about the delicious food and cold beer. We discussed the famous Sunday brunches and the known-all-across-town Bloody Mary offerings. And we talked about the role of an old-fashioned pub in the life of a community.

Quieter than a bar, more relaxed than a café, a pub is a place for the whole family to gather. From Saturday evening to Sunday after church, pubs are places where you can enjoy a pint or few and everyone wants you to stay a little longer.

This year, a lot has changed. The pandemic placed gathering places like Mike’s Tavern between a rock and a hard place. But Mike’s held on, and now they’re back at full strength, with the same tasty menu (plus a few fall additions) and a very robust selection of beer.

One new option is on tap for Mike’s fans — pick-up and delivery ordering. You only have to visit their menu at mikestaverntn.com to place your order, and the options are many. In addition to some of the juiciest burgers in Chattanooga, Mike’s still has wings, brisket nachos and tasty pan-seared salmon.

Plus, they’ve added — I can’t believe I’m typing this — lobster ravioli to the menu, among other seasonal surprises. Let that sink into your mind for a minute, and then see how long you can last before going online to order some lobster ravioli.

The drink selection is likewise still available, including a huge array of beers, plus tavern cocktails and a great wine list. I’ve got my eye on the Black Cherry Martini — black cherry vodka, amaretto, cranberry and the house sweet and sour — while Weathers recommends the Mike’s Forbidden Apple.

“It’s a very good seasonal beverage with apple whiskey, caramel and ginger ale,” he says.

More food and drinks will be coming out soon, so be sure to check the menu often.

“We’ll roll out a little winter change right after Thanksgiving,” Weathers says. “We’ll put heartier things on the menu. All our mainstays and staples will stay there, but we’ll also change the flavor of a few things and add more hearty dishes. We like to change our menu up every season.”

As I write this on a Sunday night with rain blowing down, though, I’m thinking about more than carry-out. I’m thinking about seeing my friends and sharing a toast to a hard year nearly conquered. That’s exactly what pubs were invented for, I don’t know how many hundred years ago. It’s the atmosphere, as much as the food and drink, that makes a pub part of a shared community. If you’re looking for somewhere to safely gather this fall, Mike’s Tavern is that place.

“We are working to do everything right to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — to sanitize and follow guidelines,” Weathers says. “We are keeping up with the current situation carefully. We sanitize every 30 minutes. We are doing our part to keep everyone safe.”

Special Times, Special Deals

Mike’s best-known special occasion is, of course, weekend brunch (11 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Sunday). That’s when you’ll find omelets, waffles, and shrimp and grits, along with the usual lunch favorites. There’s a BLT with an egg on it, and, yes, pumpkin bread pudding.

What could be more autumnal than pumpkin bread pudding?

Then there’s happy hour from 3–6 p.m. Monday through Friday, when you can get drinks half off.

“Come join us to destress, relax and have a cold beer or glass of wine,” Weathers says.

Finally, every day offers a different lunch special, such as hamburger steak on Monday, a toasty Rueben sandwich on Tuesday and fish and chips on Friday.

Whatever time you find to visit, or whether you’re planning to order online, Mike’s Tavern has exactly what you need to lift your spirits this fall.

Mike's Tavern

5211 Hwy 153, Ste. 103

mikestaverntn.com

facebook.com/mikestaverntn

