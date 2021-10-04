Scooter’s Coffee Arrives In The Scenic City

You can never get too much good coffee.

That’s especially true when the weather turns cool and your chilly fingers long to cradle a sweet, warm beverage. Luckily, Coffee Roots TN LLC has opened two Scooter’s Coffee locations in Chattanooga. One new Scooter’s Coffee is located at 7318 Shallowford Road, across from Ruth’s Chris, while the other is at 4631 Highway 58, across from Little Caesar’s.

At both, you can enjoy new twists on fall favorites — a delicious Pumpkin Caramelious drink, a maple vanilla Latte, mini pumpkin bread treats, and much more!

While Scooter’s Coffee is new to the area, they’ve been around since 1998.

“As local franchisees here in Chattanooga, we believed that the community would offer amazing support and they have done just that,” says Nikolay Timoshchuk Jr., Coffee Roots TN LLC’s chief marketing officer. “They’ve allowed us to enter a market with wonderful and supportive customers that encourage the values Scooter’s stands for.”

Those values, he explains, are integrity, love, humility and courage.

“This is why Chattanooga was a perfect city for this particular company,” he says. “We offer not only coffee, we also have smoothies, breakfast foods, hot and cold tea, and also amazing pastries. When you leave our drive-through window, you’ll experience relationship coffee from a smiling barista that’s ready to encourage you to have the best day ever.”

In fact, the experience — as well as the tasty pastries, fragrant coffee and delicious smoothies — is part of what makes Scooter’s exceptional. Each location, for now, is drive-through only. You can get your breakfast conveniently from the driver’s seat of your car. The experience is soon to be even more convenient, because Coffee Roots TN LLC plans to open a total of 10 locations in the area. In Collegedale, they’ll be expanding to a walk-up window so people can enjoy their coffee while going for a Sunday morning stroll, for instance.

Some coffee shops have long lines while you loiter in the lobby. Not Scooter’s Coffee. Their customer service includes an innovative app that lets you promptly pay for coffee, send gift cards and earn rewards.

“Our app is heavily encouraged by us because it offers customers points, which we call smiles,” Timoshchuk says. “Customers are able to earn smiles every time they visit us. If a customer is using the app for the very first time, we let them know they will receive $2 off once they download it. They’ll also get a free drink on their birthday on us! It’s a great way to earn rewards.”

Now Hiring

Scooter’s Coffee is loving this market, and they’re eager to hire Chattanoogans who share the Scooter’s values.

“We are beyond exited to be entering a market that’s ready to rally around local business owners,” Timoshchuk says. “We can employee 20–30 employees in each location, and we are honored to be able to provide these jobs in areas around the city of Chattanooga. We have seen nothing but outpouring love and support and are extremely grateful.”

Coffee Time!

Find Scooter’s Coffee at scooterscoffee.com, facebook.com/scooterscoffee, ownascooters.com or by calling 877-494-7004.