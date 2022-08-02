The First Friday Of The Month Is Food Truck Friday At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga

The question that perplexes workplaces all over Chattanooga is “where do you want to eat lunch?”. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga has the answer.

The first Friday of the month is Food Truck Friday. Each month, hungry Chattanoogans can enjoy a variety of foods created by local culinary entrepreneurs served from their food trucks at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.

August’s Food Truck Friday will be held this Friday, August 5 from 11AM until 3PM. With ten of the restaurants on wheels participating, Food Truck Friday is a great way for the Chattanooga community to take a fun break during the work day while also helping new culinary businesses achieve the goal of having a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

“The purpose of Food Truck Friday is to have a space to promote local food entrepreneurs. KIC’s role is to offer support, coaching and continued education for all food-based startups in the Chattanooga Area,” says Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga Director, Mark Holland.

The list of participating food trucks for August’s Food Truck Friday include:

Mac’s Subs and Fries (Phillys, subs and homemade fries)

Wings Top Tots (chicken wings and tater tots)

BBQ Rowe and Catering (stuffed turkey legs)

Goureet Eatery Company (Po Boys and Phillys)

Chattanooga Kombucha (locally made Kombucha by the glass or growler)

Down Home Bakes (homemade cakes and jams)

Chef Express (pasta, burgers and chicken sandwiches)

Nolagirl’s Gumbo (New Orleans style gumbo)

Los Tainos Kitchen (authentic Puerto Rican and Dominican cuisine)

Rileigh & Company (shrimp and grits)

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union sponsors Food Truck Friday and is a strong supporter of the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.

Food trucks are ready to serve hungry patrons from 11am to 3pm on the first Friday of each month at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga located at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd area. For more information, please visit www.kitchenincchatt.org.

The Kitchen Incubator is a part of LAUNCH Chattanooga, which is an organization dedicated to helping underrepresented entrepreneurs. KIC is a licensed commissary in Hamilton County. It provides space, support and mentoring for local food entrepreneurs. The space allows food trucks to setup and sell food from their trucks with the ultimate goal of opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant.