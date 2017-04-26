All Aboard With Pints And Pedals

Pints and Pedals is Chattanooga's ultimate party on wheels

Looking to bar hop downtown but not crazy about the idea of walking from bar to bar on foot? If so, look no further than Pints and Pedals.

Dubbed “Chattanooga’s ultimate party on wheels”, the lightweight aluminum 15-seater bike allows you and friends to pedal around town while making stops at up to five bars on Chattanooga’s Southside.

Now, you’re even allowed to bring your own beer on the bike, making the drinking experience that much better.

Pints and Pedals is great for birthday parties, graduation celebrations, bachelor and bachelorette parties, company outings, pub crawls, nights out with friends, and more.

Pints and Pedals offers a unique take on the bar crawl experience by providing stops at a variety of popular bars on the Southside, where current tours run; many of those bars give VIP treatment to passengers on the bike, too.

A Pints and Pedals tour lasts for two hours and is $25 per person. Pints and Pedals currently has four drivers who are in charge of leading tours and making bar selections, among other responsibilities.

“My drivers, Ryan, Nick, Micah, and Rory, do an excellent job making sure everyone is having a good time,” explained the owner of Pints and Pedals. “They’re in charge of the music and bar selection; they always have great recommendations. It’s their job to make sure everyone has a good experience.”

Pints and Pedals offers public tours, which charge per seat, and private tours, which cost $295 and allow groups to rent the entire bike to plan their own custom tour.

Current tours begin at the Flying Squirrel, but they’re potentially exploring a new bar to launch from. Pints and Pedals is also looking to install an electric motor, which would make the bike easier to pedal for smaller groups.

If you’re looking for a unique night out to drink and cruise the town, then look no further than Pints and Pedals, where you beer, and they steer.

Book now, either for yourself or as part of group, by calling (423) 380-8359 or heading over to their website at pintsandpedalstn.com.