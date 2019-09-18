DRINK: Bantam + Biddy

Bantam + Biddy

Nestled in the heart of downtown stands Bantam + Biddy. This family-friendly restaurant, while relatively new, has carved its place into the ranks of unique Chattanooga eateries.

The self-proclaimed southern diner stands out from the pack with its chic style and homey atmosphere. However, it’s the innovative menu and fresh food that makes this restaurant shine. One of their main draws is that they strive to make quality food that can be enjoyed by anyone.

“We make most of our menu in house,” explains Operations Manager Ryan Dean. “We want to make sure people know it’s fresh food and allergy-friendly food.” With a menu that encompasses breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Bantam + Biddy offers allergy-friendly food, with more than 90 percent of their menu being gluten-free.

For those customers 21 and over, Bantam + Biddy serves a variety of beers, liquors, and wines. The inclusive restaurant also serves gluten-free drinks as well.

“We have multiple gluten-free drink options,” says Dean. “It’s so that those folks can come in and enjoy the entire experience and not be left out.”

The new drink menu at Bantam + Biddy has been crafted to compliment the food and elevate the customer experience. By listening to their customers and reaching out to local vendors, Bantam + Biddy have created a drink menu that has something for everyone.

The most unique part of the Bantam + Biddy drink menu is their house-made juices which they pair with alcohol. One of their specialty drinks consists of their Green Monster juice which they converted into a Green Monster Mule and, according to Dean, “Folks seem to really like it.”

So if you appreciate fresh food, great drinks, and good times, make sure to stop by Bantam + Biddy in downtown Chattanooga.