DRINK: Bantam & Biddy

Bantam & Biddy

Every year, St. Patrick’s Day brings a lot of green, a lot of leprechauns, a lot of drinks, and a lot of celebrating.

While we can’t promise the leprechauns, the good news is there’s plenty of green and plenty of drinks to go around, which is certainly cause for celebration.

This year, Bantam & Biddy is making St. Patty’s Day a special one for you and your friends and family. The downtown restaurant that you all know and love is going all out for the holiday.

On Monday and Tuesday, you can snag one-of-a-kind cocktails made specifically with the popular Irish holiday in mind: Jameson Apple Tea (whiskey, honey, apple juice, sweet tea), Gin Blossom (OJ, honey, sweet vermouth), Top O’ the Mornin’ (whiskey, Irish cream, coffee liqueur, peppermint, espresso), and The Massey (whiskey, gin, sweet vermouth, chartreuse, sour).

If you're trying to be healthier, they’ll also be serving the Green Monster Mule, which is their signature Green Monster health juice blend transformed into a cocktail. Matcha Latte and Irish Coffee? Yeah, they’ll have that too.

As if that wasn’t enough, they’ll also be serving good ‘ole Green Beer on draft for those wanting to keep it simple, but still festive.

While you’re there, be sure to grab a bite to eat. Select from four Irish-inspired dishes: Corned Beef & Cabbage, a House Reuben, Cottage Pie, and Potatoes O’Brien.

If you can’t make it into the restaurant for the holiday, good news! While some of these specials are only available for two days, the drinks—excluding the Green Beer—are always available.

To top off all the fun Bantam & Biddy is be offering new Glutenberg Blonde Ale beer, which is 100 percent gluten free. Based out of Ontario, Canada, this new brand will soon be available in American Pale, Goose, India Pale Ale, and Stout.

Don’t miss out on the festivities!