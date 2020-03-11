DRINK: Beast + Barrel

Beast + Barrel

Chattanooga’s finest gastropub is the locally owned and operated Beast + Barrel, located across the river in North Chattanooga, conveniently right on the free electric shuttle route.

So whether you're traveling by car, on foot, on via the shuttle, you'll want to stop in and sample their incredible variety of cocktails, beer, wine, and fantastic food.

All of their draught beers are brewed right here in Tennessee, with a great variety to choose from. The bar also boasts an impressive selection of wine and whiskey, with six types of wine on tap.

If you’re not a fan of beer or wine, don’t worry—you can try one of their lovely cocktails; they have over 25 on the menu, and the bartenders often work their magic to create their own specialty drinks.

And when it comes to food, Beast + Barrel is unmatched in their originality and delectability. Their menu is chef-driven, and owner Matt Lewis describes it as a “modern twist on traditional American food.” The charcuterie board with artisanal cheese and meats smoked in-house is a guest favorite, as well as their famous bison meatloaf.

Beast + Barrel also has chef-prepared seafood, expertly cooked steaks, and burgers made with local beef.

They’re open for dinner daily, but on Saturdays and Sundays they also serve brunch starting at 10 a.m. where you can get new takes on classic favorites, like the Overnight Cinnamon French Toast served with hot buttered rum syrup or a Louisiana-inspired version of eggs benedict made with crab cakes and creole hollandaise.

The ambience of Beast + Barrel can be described as casual class, perfect for a first date or an outing with friends.

The restaurant’s design is clean, yet indulgent; the open-air dining combined with the dark wood of the booths, tables, and bar will make you feel both cozy and refined.

As we move into the warmer spring season, ask for a table on the patio where you can enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of Chattanooga’s Northshore.