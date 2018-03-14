DRINK: Bluewater Grille

Bluewater Grille

The Buewater Grille operates with a chef-driven menu, meaning, everything is hand selected. Market fresh fish is served every day for every order. Located in the heart of downtown Chattanooga, Bluewater Grille showcases a bar with an open air concept perfect for the rapidly approaching springtime weather.

Joining the Big River family in 2006, their reputation and local reach have grown ever since. Kane Weathers, General Manager, states, “Bluewater may have been here for twelve years, but there is still plenty of room for growth.”

Their Saturday and Sunday brunch make it ideal for a meal with friends and family while enjoying the $5 bloody mary bar or a $2 mimosa. Every day one can enjoy craft beers, brewed right next door, as you help yourself to anything from hand-cut filets to their seafood-stuffed trout.

You can even enjoy the musical performance of Maria Sable and Tyler Martelli, a duo that puts on anything from jazz to new age pop, every Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. However, don’t stop there. Happy hour starts at 4 p.m. (M-F) and their drink selection is all-encompassing.

If you make your way to the bar, there are two main craft beverages to look for, both infused on location: Barrel Aged Boulevardier and the Garden Collins cocktail. Each batch of the Boulevardier is composed of Campari, Vermouth and Chattanooga Whiskey aged for thirty days in an oak barrel that can be seen by patrons atop the bars upper shelving. This is served on the rocks with a burnt orange peel for enhanced flavor.

As for the Garden Collins, the Lass & Lions Vodka is infused in-house with cucumber and basil for three days to attain a nice floral flavor. Next, house-made lemonade and a splash of club soda garnished with a cucumber and basil leaf. The results, a great spring and summer cocktail.

It’s these in-house elements, unique to Bluewater Grille, which in the words of Mr. Weathers, “keeps everything local as much as possible.”

Bluewater Grille

224 Broad St.

(423) 266-4200

bluewaterchattanooga.com