DRINK: Bluewater Grille

Bluewater Grille

Bluewater Grille is a seafood-based restaurant that offers hand selected, fresh market fish every day.

Located in the heart of downtown Chattanooga, Bluewater Grille showcases an open concept which connects their bar services to its patio and to the bright and beautiful Summer and Fall weather.

Joining the Big River family in 2006, their reputation and local reach has grown ever since. Kane Weathers, the general manager, states, “Bluewater may have been here for twelve years, but there is still plenty of room for growth.”

Kane is revamping the menu by adding more seafood options and some returning items which can be expected by the end of September with the launching of their new menu. He states, “we’re going back to our roots:”

Sesame Tuna, Tavern Shrimp (a returning favorite), and Stuffed Halibut. However, the pinnacle of all incoming flavors and combinations is their Cedar Planked Salmon—a chopped pecan crust, broiled on a cider plank, and topped with a dill crème sauce.

Their drink menu offers two unique beverages to look for, both infused on location: Barrel Aged Boulevardier and the Garden Collins cocktail. Each batch of the Boulevardier is composed of Campari, Vermouth, and Chattanooga whiskey aged for thirty days in an oak barrel that can be seen by patrons atop the bars upper shelving.

The Garden Collins is made with Lass & Lions Vodka aged in-house for three days to attain a nice floral flavor. Next, house-made lemonade and a splash of club soda garnished with cucumber and basil.

Happy hour is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, so be sure to enjoy their craft beer selection, brewed right next door. Every Wednesday is “Wine Down Wednesday,” offering half priced wine bottles from 4 p.m. to close, and live music by Maria Sable and Tyler Martelli fills the morning brunch hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.