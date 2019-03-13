DRINK: Bluewater Grille

Bluewater Grille

Since its inception thirteen years ago, Bluewater Grille has distinguished itself as the preeminent seafood restaurant in the downtown metropolitan area, serving premier quality seafood within its sophisticated and elegantly cultivated dining room.

But besides the appetizing dishes which originated in the Atlantic, Bluewater serves an expansive drink selection consisting of beers and cocktails brewed and crafted in an on-site brewery shared with sister restaurant Big River Grille only steps away from the restaurant itself.

One of the locally-crafted cocktails, the Barrel Aged Boulevardier, is assembled using Chattanooga distilled whiskey, as well as Campari and vermouth, all aged meticulously in oak barrels for over thirty days.

Another locally-crafted cocktail, the Garden Collins, employs Lass & Lions vodka from the on-site brewery infused with cucumber and basil over the course of three days, then shaken together with lemonade and finished with a soda at its savory peak.

In addition to the locally-crafted cocktails, there’s also a diverse selection of specialty cocktails for one to choose from. The Geisha Martini is a Japanese cocktail that can be enjoyed ten thousand kilometers away from its homeland, featuring an eclectic mix of Absolut vodka, Shöchö, Soho lychee, fresh cucumber, and lemonade.

Or if you favor a more tropical taste, the Coconut Mojito should prompt coastal nostalgia with its concoction of Malibu rum, fresh mint, lime, coconut cream, and pineapple juice, even in an inland city like ours.

Recently, Bluewater has enlisted George Cobbs, a service industry veteran working in the business for almost twenty years and a member of the Bluewater’s parent company Craftworks for seventeen years, as their general manager. He began working with Craftworks at Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery in Arlington, Virginia, and now Bluewater hopes to bring his food industry expertise to Chattanooga.

With his prowess in the food industry and Bluewater’s status as a top-tier seafood option in the city, it’s effortless to say that the restaurant will only yield further success under Cobbs’s tested and adept direction.