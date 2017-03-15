DRINK: Brewhaus

Brewhaus

Sitting in a prime location on Frazier Avenue on Chattanooga’s North Shore is the unique German–American gastro pub, Brewhaus. With a relaxed and homey feel, Brewhaus is a great place to grab a hearty portion of some very unique food. When walking inside, you can’t help but be blown away by the stunning view of the Walnut Street Bridge and the Tennessee River.

At Brewhaus, they treat you like family and are never eager to rush you out the door. You are greeted with friendly faces, who immediately make you feel as if it’s your home away from home, where you can sit back, relax and enjoy some good food and drink.

Most people know Brewhaus has great drinks, but their food is great too, especially their flavorful new Sunday brunch.

When it comes to food, it’s all about being seasonal. Brewhaus has some very unique dishes, including a German cottage pie, and bangers and mash.

The German cottage pie, inspired by the classic shepherds pie has seasoned ground beef and pork, sautéed with onions, peas, carrots, and corn. Topped with a wildly delicious Granny Smith apple mashed potatoes with melted cheese, it’s a culinary experience you won’t soon forget.

Brewhaus’s bangers and mash has the same unique Granny Smith apple mash, with two grilled brats all topped with haus-made gravy. These two dishes are more than enough to satisfy anyone interested in trying a classic dish with a German-southern twist.

But it wouldn’t be Brewhaus without talking about beer. Brewhaus is all about pairing your hearty and flavorful dishes with a cold brew. At Brewhaus the options are plentiful, affordable, and ever changing.

For St. Patty’s day, Brewhaus will be featuring the local Oddstory red ale. Along with the local Oddstory, you can expect some tasty dry Irish stouts to quench your thirst this St. Patty’s Day.

Or if you’re in the mood to try the tasty German bottles available, you can never go wrong with a Schneider Weisse that is smooth, creamy, and has hints of banana.