DRINK: Chattanooga Billiards Club

Chattanooga Billiards Club

For the past 35 years, one of the most popular places in downtown Chattanooga has been the Chattanooga Billiards Club, the city’s oldest original location sports bar. Opened in 1982 on Cherry Street, CBC Downtown has long offered the best in food and spirits along with pool tables and dart leagues.

Featuring fun, food, and spirits seven days a week, they are conveniently located only minutes from all local area attractions and hotels. And they now offer a smoke-free dining room on the first floor serving lunch and dinner daily (with some very tasty daily lunch specials).

And let’s not forget that CBC is home to Chattanooga’s best bartender, the one and only Tommy Stanley.

But wait, there’s more. A decade after the downtown location opened, Chattanooga Billiards Club opened a second, much larger location. Tucked in just off of Shallowford Road and Lee Highway on Jordan Drive just four blocks west of I-75 at Exit 5, it is known not only as a place for billiards, darts and good food, but also as a unique location for banquet and conference functions such as business meetings, receptions, reunions or themed events.

CBC East features twenty professional Brunswick and Diamond pool tables and a large dart room, along with the same great food and spirits. And both locations cater to daytime and nighttime patrons, staying open to 3 a.m. nightly.

And while we could go on and on about the great food, drinks, pool tables and dart boards, CBC East has now opened the city’s newest “beercaid”. The “I’m Game” room combines ‘80s style arcade games, pinball, skee-ball and foosball along with modern X-Box and PlayStation games.

Located inside the former Tropicana Room at CBC East, “I’m Game” is open from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with private and corporate parties on Mondays.

All the games use tokens, with just one token needed for most games up to four tokens for the newest, state-of-the-art pinball machines which you have to see to believe.

Food, spirits, pool, darts, and now a huge room filled with classic and modern games—what more can you ask for when looking for a great night of entertainment? Come see what CBC has been the gold standard in Chattanooga for decades.