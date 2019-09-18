DRINK: Chattanooga Whiskey

Chattanooga Whiskey

The rich history of whiskey in Chattanooga is even richer as Chattanooga Whiskey is proud to craft whiskey at two locations right here in town: their Experimental Distillery on Market Street across from the Choo Choo, and their Riverfront Distillery on Riverfront Parkway.

From within the walls of the Riverfront Distillery come their new signature Tennessee High Malt bourbons, distilled and bottled right here in Chattanooga. Tennessee High Malt Whiskey is a “malt forward” straight bourbon whiskey made in small batches, explains CEO and co-founder Tim Piersant. “We consider these two high malts to be our true ‘hometown pride’,” he explains proudly.

Chattanooga Whiskey 91 is made with four grains, including three select specialty malts, and benefits from an extended seven-day fermentation that highlights the rich, complex high-malt character, while providing nuanced complexity. Aged in two different charred and toasted white oak barrels, this combination delivers a balanced, confection-rich barrel character, and harmonizes with the malty-rich spirit.

After aging more than two years, Chattanooga Whiskey 91 utilizes their version of the Solera finishing process—bringing together nearly 100 barrels into a 4,000-gallon, charred, white oak Solera finishing barrel, which never goes empty.

Chattanooga Whiskey Cask 111 is handcrafted from a single fermentation in small batches, and is the unfiltered, barrel strength expression of their signature Tennessee High Malt. By omitting the traditional filtration process, Cask 111 is able to retain every bit of flavor and complexity from the rich ingredients and long maturation process.

While you can’t tour the Riverfront Distillery, you can stop by the Experimental Distillery for a tour and tastings. With over 100 different barrels maturing in the aging cellar, every visit is an exploration of the past, present, and future of hand-crafted bourbon.

Learn more at chattanoogawhiskey.com and celebrate Chattanooga’s own whiskey history, which continues to be made today.