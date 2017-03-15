DRINK: Fireside Grille

Fireside Grille

When it comes to Fireside Grille; it’s all about the smoke. At Fireside, they smoke their own barbeque, including pork, brisket, ribs, wings, and even bologna. The juicy, smoky, and tender barbeque from Fireside Grille is sure to make any barbeque lover a repeat customer.

And it’s not just the barbecue that keeps customers coming back. High quality steaks and tasty seafood dishes have made Fireside Grille a local favorite for well over a decade. Located on Cummings Highway in Lookout Valley, Fireside Grille was recently taken over by new owners, Gene Cowden (Gene-O) and Mike Chapman (Chappy) this past September.

With tons of experience both bartending and managing restaurants, you can tell the new owners know what they’re doing. Gene-O and Chappy, along with their stellar kitchen staff, servers and bartenders, are sure to make your dining and drinking experience both fun and satisfying.

One of the best things about Fireside is the variety. Your drink options are endless, with a full service bar that has a large selection of liquor, domestic and imported beer, and a few options on tap. Fireside Grille also has a lot of very diverse food options that include steak, seafood, barbeque, burgers, and salads.

Basically, there is something here for even the pickiest of eaters. Some of Fireside Grille’s specialties are their flat iron steak, grouper basket, smoked buffalo wings, and their daily “meat and three” lunch specials.

Fireside Grille isn’t just a place for good food and drinks, but it’s a place to have a heck of a time with old and new friends. You can always count on some killer karaoke nights during the week, and some live music on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday nights.

Fireside Grille is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. At Fireside Grille you can always expect consistent food, weekly drink and food specials, and a large variety of liquor and beer.