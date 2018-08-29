DRINK: Jim Beam Apple

Jim Beam Apple

Premium bourbon meets the juicy refreshment of apple in Jim Beam Apple. Enjoy our newest family member straight, on the rocks or with club soda and a lemon wedge. Jim Beam and apple have come together to make history.

Mix your next party in a fresh new way. Try with club soda with a squeeze of lemon for a crisp combination. It’s a refreshing cocktail that’s ready in seconds and perfect for any occasion and all seasons.

Surprisingly smooth and deliciously different. Juicy but not overpowering, it retains a rich bourbon core. Perfect for whiskey fans, it’s sure to tempt those looking for a cocktail that’s refreshing and new.

Jim Beam Apple Mule

2 parts Jim Beam Apple

4 mint leaves (1 bundle)

1/2 part Apple Cider

Fill with ginger beer

Muddle mint leaves with cider. Add bourbon and Ice. Shake. Strain into mule glass filled with ice. Top with ginger beer. Add green apple garnish.

Jim Beam Crisp Apple Ade

1 part Jim Beam Apple, Apple Liqueur with Bourbon

2 parts Fresh Lemonade

Green Apple or Lemon Wedge

Build over ice in a tall highball glass. Garnish with a slice of green apple or a lemon wedge.

Jim Beam Orchard Twist

1 part Jim Beam Apple

1 part Cranberry Juice

A splash of Club Soda

Lime Wedge

Build over ice in a tall highball glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Try some today and you’ll never look at bourbon—or apples—the same way.