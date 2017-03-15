DRINK: Matilda Midnight

Matilda Midnight

If you’re looking to spend a night out on the town, enjoying fine dining and unique drinks, look no further than The Dwell Hotel. Inside, you’ll find not only a hotel, but also the recently-revamped restaurant Terra Mae and the eclectically-styled cocktail bar Matilda Midnight, which has undergone some substantial menu additions.

Before this month, you could only order tapas and small plates to dine on at Matilda Midnight; now, however, the bar has started serving full plates for their lunch menu. They’ve also revitalized their drink menu to include an all-new list of cocktails boasting extended ingredients, according to Melanie Novack, Marketing Manager at The Dwell Hotel.

Some of the drinks new to Matilda Midnight include The Empress (fresh banana vodka, orgeat, and black walnut bitters) and The Moon (Sandeman sherry, muddled blueberry, sweet vermouth, and Campari), among other extravagant choices. Lunch options include the Falafel Sandwich, the Dwell Salad and Abodo Chicken, to name a few.

In addition to the menu changes at Matilda Midnight, there’s also been a newly-renovated space for patrons to socialize and relax in: The Rainbow Room.

“We created [the Rainbow Room] to be like a cocktail lounge before you go eat at Terra Mae. We have this new menu that is specifically for the Rainbow Room, and it will have cocktails, beer and tapas,” explained Novack.

The space for the Rainbow Room formerly consisted of tables for regular dining, but it’s since been turned into an upbeat, fun and colorful area with couches and chairs to chill in and enjoy your drinks or tapas before venturing to Terra Mae.

These new changes at The Dwell Hotel give you the perfect opportunity to come in early for dinner at Terra Mae, order a few drinks and relax in the Rainbow Room before dining and then spend your evening under the stars, sampling some of the delicious new cocktails at Matilda Midnight.