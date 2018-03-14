DRINK: Mellow Mushroom

Mellow Mushroom

With its funky interior, tasty food, and laid-back atmosphere, Mellow Mushroom is one of the best places in Chattanooga to grab a bite with friends.

Of course, Mellow’s pizzas are its main draw, and for good reason. Their flavorful, spring water crust and fresh ingredients make for a quality pizza experience. But even if you’re just in the mood for a drink and a quick appetizer, Mellow is a fantastic choice for a night out.

Tuesday nights are Pint Night at Mellow. Diners can enjoy select draft beers for just $3, and Mellow’s rotating selection keeps things exciting week after week. Wine is just $2 all day every Thursday, so whether it’s girls’ night or date night, celebrate it at Mellow! Mellow is also the ideal Sunday destination.

Their craft cocktails are just $5 each all day every Sunday, and mimosa carafes are just $10. They’re perfect for sipping on the patios. One standout cocktail is the Blue Moon Rising, a refreshing blend of Patrón Citrónge orange liqueur and house-made sour topped with a splash of Blue Moon Belgian-style witbier and fresh lemon.

With spring just around the corner, lighter meals are a great option, and Mellow’s got you covered. You can try their Greek Salad, their Caesar Salad paired with all-natural grilled chicken, or their Enlightened Spinach Salad, featuring fresh spinach topped with dried cherries, apples, house-made candied pecans, and feta cheese.

Some of the favorite patio pies are the Kosmic Karma (Mellow red sauce topped with feta cheese, mozzarella, spinach, sun-dried roasted tomatoes, and roma tomatoes finished with a pesto swirl) and the Great White (an olive oil and garlic base with sun-dried roasted tomatoes, provolone, feta, seasoned ricotta, fresh basil, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and onions). Try them on Mellow’s thin crust!

Pizza restaurants can be a bummer for gluten-free or vegan diners, but not Mellow. With the best gluten-free, dairy-free pizzas in town, it’s a place anyone can enjoy.

Of course, Mellow’s locations are hard to beat. Their downtown location, sitting right by the Chattanooga Aquarium, the riverfront, and downtown movie theatre, is the perfect dinner destination if you want to take a walk downtown before and catch a movie after.

Mellow’s Hamilton Place location is also a great option. It features a lovely outdoor patio, and is just a few blocks away from all the shopping options of Hamilton Place.

All these in-restaurant drink and dining options are great reasons to choose Mellow, but don’t forget that they offer catered meals as well. If you want the taste of Mellow Mushroom at your next event, check out their brand-new catering menu. You can order any of their handcrafted, stone-baked pizzas along with salads, pasta, sandwiches, desserts, and munchies for any occasion.

Don’t forget that they offer vegetarian, vegan, calorie-conscious, and gluten-free options, too. The full catering menu is available at mellowmushroom.com/catering. Next time you’re looking for the right place for date night, Sunday lunch, after-work drinks, or anything in-between, you can count on Mellow Mushroom.

205 Broad St.

(423) 266-5564

2318 Lifestyle Way

(423) 468-3737

mellowmushroom.com