DRINK: Mike’s Tavern

Mike’s Tavern

There’s nothing that hits home quite like some good comfort food. Now combine that with excellent service and staff that care about their guests. If it were possible to plug that into your GPS, you’d end up at Mike’s Tavern off Hwy 153 in Hixson.

Coming up on their one-year anniversary on April 15th, Mike’s Tavern, although just starting to get established in the community, has already set the bar high for service and dining excellence. The customers are what they’re all about, and they believe they deserve the best.

Known for their fresh craft food, great drinks, and amazing service, the experience is all around superior, with a clean and modernized, yet comfy, interior.

Best of all, they have a different drink special almost every day of the week:

Monday is Margarita Monday, with $5 house margaritas all day. On Tuesday from 4 p.m. to close, all well drinks are $3. Wednesday from 4 p.m. to close is half-priced wine night—perfect for a girls’ night out! Finally, Thursday from 4 p.m. to close is a dollar off bottled beer.

To top that off, Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. is Happy Hour—enjoy a dollar off wine by the glass, house cocktails, and all draft beers.

While you’re there, be sure to take advantage of their cocktail of the week, with a different flavor each week that coordinates with the season.

Let’s not forget everyone’s favorite meal: brunch! Offered Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy $2 mimosas and the $5 Bloody Mary Bar where you can “build your own liquid masterpiece,” as mentioned on their menu. Their brunch menu changes seasonally, and they’ll be switching from the winter menu to the spring menu soon, so get there before it’s gone!

With one year down and many more to go, Mike’s Tavern is just getting started. Keep an eye out for announcements to see how you can help them celebrate one year of good food and satisfied customers.