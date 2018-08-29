DRINK: New Amsterdam Vodka

New Amsterdam Vodka: It's Your Town

New Amsterdam Vodka is five-times distilled from the finest grains then filtered three times. It’s so smooth you can create a perfect cocktail or drink it straight, making it one of the best vodkas available.

Our premium process makes our distilled vodka as iconic as the cityscape on the bottle. Our flavors are crafted using our award winning original 80-proof vodka.

And as good as the Original Vodka is, New Amsterdam has an entire line of great tasting flavored vodkas, perfect for any occasion or specialty cocktail.

Peach vodka refreshes your drink with a subtle sweetness that helps summer come early and stay late. This peach-flavored vodka mixes perfectly with your favorite cocktails.

Pineapple vodka stays crisp and fresh under situations of extreme pressure, like doing the limbo. For the weekend, try our pineapple-flavored vodka.

Mango vodka adds a subtle tropical flavor to your drink without demanding a frilly, little umbrella. Liven up your drink with a splash of our mango-flavored vodka.

Red Berry vodka creates bold cocktails that take your night where it’s always wanted to go. Explore our blackberry, strawberry & raspberry vodka infusion on your next evening adventure.

Coconut vodka brings the smooth island vibe to your drink but leaves the clanging steel drum behind for better beats. Find your rhythm with this coconut-flavored vodka.

Orange vodka offers sweet citrus flavors to give your cocktail complexity that goes down easy. Brighten up your drink with our refreshing orange-flavored vodka.

Citron vodka stays smooth while infusing the tang of New Amsterdam’s most popular supporters: lemon and lime. This lemon vodka will add the perfect amount of zest to your liquid concoction.

But there’s a lot more to New Amsterdam Vodka than just premium taste. The master mixologists at New Amsterdam have created a number of tasty cocktails for you to make on your own for dinner parties or just to impress your friends

New Amsterdam Cosmopolitan

1 part New Amsterdam Vodka

1 part triple sec

½ part lime juice

½ part cranberry juice

Shake New Amsterdam Vodka, triple sec, lime and cranberry juice vigorously in a shaker with ice. Strain into a martini glass, garnish with a lime wedge on the rim, and serve. Enjoy this delicious Cosmopolitan recipe with friends before a night out.

New Amsterdam Sidewinder

2 parts New Amsterdam Vodka

2 parts New Amsterdam Pineapple

2 parts tonic

Dash of absinthe

Squeeze of fresh lime

Build our delicious sidewinder cocktail recipe in a glass, add ice, stir, and enjoy.

Mango Sunrise

1½ parts New Amsterdam Mango

2 parts orange juice

A splash of lemon-lime soda

Shake the vodka sunrise ingredients together in a cocktail shaker half-filled with ice cubes. Strain this delicious mango vodka drink into a rocks or highball glass filled with ice. Garnish the cocktail with a mango wedge and mint leaf.

So the next time you’re at your favorite vendor of fine spirits, pick up a bottle of New Amsterdam and experience premium vodka taste without having to pay premium prices.

