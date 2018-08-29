DRINK: Solarium Cafe

Solarium Cafe

A posh, mid-century hangout for sipping on finely concocted cocktails and dining on fresh and unique delicacies, The Dwell Hotel’s new Solarium Café offers an all day menu in an airy and upscale atmosphere.

Their menu features an array of freshly handcrafted cocktails such as the Juniperus Lavandula, delicately made with Lavender Hayman’s Old Tom Gin, rosemary-lemon and golden balsamic gastrique for a refreshing taste that pairs perfectly with their Ambrosia salad.

“The pineapple, blackberries and coconut lime dressing really compliment the Juniperus Lavandula,” says Mal, lead bartender of Matilda Midnight and Solarium. “Or try it with the Miso Glazed Salmon.”

If you want a heartier, smokier pairing, try The Void, a mezcal based cocktail with orange bitters and flamed orange, with the Midnight Burger, served on a Niedlov’s bun and topped with a pickled green tomato, truffle aioli, bacon and cheddar cheese.

Or if you’re looking for something on the breakfast side (served all day, every day), enjoy their Free Waffle Wednesday promotion, where spending $15 gets you a free waffle topped with peach compote and fresh butter between 7am and 3pm every Wednesday.

“We’re starting a new Tableside Bloody Mary Bar, as well,” says marketing manager, Hannah Thatcher. “Every Sunday, during brunch, we’ll mix up your Bloody Mary, any way you like, right at your table!” Choose your vodka, mix it up with our famous secret recipe, house made bloody mix, and an assortment of decadent herbs, spices, fresh vegetables, hot sauces, and weekly extras.

If you yourself work in the industry and always seem to miss out on brunch because you’re serving it elsewhere, Solarium offers Industry Brunch from 3pm-11pm every Sunday at 15 percent off all food & beverage with proof of paystub.

Stop in for cocktails, coffee, breakfast, lunch or dinner at The Dwell Hotel and its café and lounges will never disappoint!