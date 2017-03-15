DRINK: Southern Burger Co.

Southern Burger Co.

Starting out as a local Chattanooga food truck in 2011, Southern Burger Co. has transformed into a food service powerhouse.

With its restaurant location stationed in Ooltewah, just minutes from downtown Chattanooga, Southern Burger Co. has become a local staple. The company strives to consistently provide its patrons with delicious food, top class service, and a warm inviting environment for family and friends alike.

Taking great pride in the quality of their food, Southern Burger Co. utilizes only the freshest ingredients. They grind their own beef, cut their own fries, and make all of their sauces in house. What they do not make in house, they use locally sourced goods such as buns from local Nieldov’s Breadworks.

Outside of their phenomenal food, environment, and service, Southern Burger Co. hosts weekly events such as College Night on Wednesday and Thursday Pint Night; giving it that social aspect that is often craved by restaurant patrons. They do a fantastic job of getting people in the door, and once inside they are provided with a great experience.

The food choices are unmatched. They have all of the fixins’ one could want for a burger or chicken sandwich. They even offer lean meat bison, and turkey choices for the health minded, and an eggplant option for the vegan munchers; but the all-star selections lie in the traditional burger choices.

The stand-out burgers are the Chorizo, Raleigh, and Big & Spicy Burgers. The stand out chicken sandwiches are the Nashville Hot Chicken and the Chicken Philly.

It is often hard to pick, so several visits are the only way to truly experience this outside of the box establishment. With so many cookie cutter restaurants flooding the eatery market, it is often hard to find places that break the mold.

Southern Burger Co. has no idea what a mold even is, so it is a safe location for foodies that are looking for great food, and a fresh take on eating out.