DRINK: Southside Social

Southside Social

Southside Social, the downtown Chattanooga favorite for group games and lively atmosphere, is reopening after a brief hiatus with a refurbished space and a reimagined menu.

The “new” Southside Social will still have all the features that made the first place a success—ten lanes of bowling, lounge seating with flat-screen televisions, pool tables, skee ball, ping pong, shuffleboard, and giant jenga. The outside courtyard has casual seating, fire pits, a bocce ball court, horse shoes, and corn hole.

Now, arcade games have been added to the upstairs lounge area, including two pinball machines and one multicade game machine.

Southside has spent time during the revamp ensuring that the bar is a safe place for anyone to come enjoy a night of games, music, drinking, and socializing. Now closing at midnight instead of 2 a.m., and closing the streets alongside the front entrance, Southside promises a carefree time in a game-focused environment.

With new music venue, The Signal, right next door and the warmer months right around the corner, Southside is the perfect place to come sip a drink from the new cocktail menu while playing a game of corn hole with friends.

A standout on the new menu is the Tennessee Twist, a fruity, bold mixture of JW Kelly bourbon, Triple Sec, orange juice, and grenadine syrup.

Southside still offers some of the best drink deals in the city, with $2 mimosas and $5 award-winning Bloody Marys at Saturday and Sunday brunch, and $2 domestic drafts available all night on Thursdays.

There’s no place in Chattanooga quite like Southside. It’s the only place that offers so many options for entertainment, and with its refocus on the games that made it such a hit when it first opened, Southside is a perfect destination for those in search of a good time.

1818 Chestnut St.

(423) 708-3280

thesouthsidesocial.com