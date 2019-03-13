DRINK: Southside Social

Southside Social

The first thing you notice when you walk through the main doors of Southside Social is the noise. It’s a happy noise. The noise of people talking, drinking, eating, bowling, and playing games. It’s a good noise. And once you’re inside, you’ll be happy to add to that noise as well.

“Our focus is on quality,” explains General Manager Josh Lang. “Our menu has changed extensively, becoming more chef-driven because of Chef Mike Blanton. We like to call it ‘quality bar food’—familiar foods with a fresh outlook.”

And it’s not just the food menu that is expanding. Southside Social’s already well-stocked bar has gotten even larger, with new local drafts and liquors.

“For example, our Beer of the Month is Naked Light from our friends over at Naked River Brewing. And as the weather heats up, so will the cocktails,” Lang notes, before pointing to a prominent frozen drink machine. “Of course, you can never go wrong with a Chatt Whiskey Slushie.”

Great food, great beverages…what more can you want? Why, lots (and lots) of games, of course. The bowling lanes have long been a favorite attraction for downtown residents and workers alike, but what many people may not know about are the wide variety of other games available…all of the them absolutely free to play.

“We have skeeball, darts, pool tables, cornhole outside on our patio for when the weather warms up, classic games, and a whole lot more,” says Lang. “It’s all part of what makes Southside Social a family-friendly place, a place for everyone.”

There’s indeed something for everyone, no matter your age. So what are you waiting for? Head on down to Chestnut Street right across from Finley Stadium for good food, good drinks, and good fun.

And don’t be afraid to make some noise. You’ll fit right in.