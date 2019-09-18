DRINK: Southside Social

Southside Social

Southside Social, Chattanooga’s entertainment hub since 2015, is known for its fun, casual atmosphere with live music, bowling lanes, and multi-level patios.

Now boasting a new brunch menu that includes house-made Bloody Mary’s, Southside Social has also become a premier destination for food and craft cocktails.

General Manger Joshua Lang has paid close attention to the expectations of patrons as the city has grown, and says now is the time to launch a superior cocktail experience.

In doing so, Southside Social now offers craft cocktails made with fresh squeezed juices, regionally sourced ingredients, and artisan spirits, such as Old Dominick Vodka, in their made-from-scratch Bloody Mary’s.

To celebrate the new cocktail menu roll-out, Southside is pleased to feature the Old Honeybell Mule made with award-winning Old Dominick Honeybell Citrus Vodka, Big O ginger liquor, fresh lime, and ginger beer. There have been Mules before, but there has never been one like this!

And if you want to try it out, one of the best times to do so is during their new Happy Hours, Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the lunch crowd and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the after-work crowd.

And if a cocktail isn’t your taste, Southside Social is proud to offer draft beer from local breweries, rotating through a wide variety of specialty beers, from Hutton & Smith, OddStory, Heaven & Ale, and their neighbors CBC and Naked River.

Be sure to stop by, give it a try, and stay up to date on the new Southside. Come visit them Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on weekends with extended hours from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Plus, there is always an event just around the corner.